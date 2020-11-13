Cop Shot And Killed Near Arkansas Motel, Suspect Fled Scene

An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed on Thursday and the alleged killer remains at-large, authorities said.

The unidentified cop, who is said to be a father of two and a 10-year law enforcement veteran, was in pursuit of a man wanted in connection to a shooting earlier in November, according to CNN. The suspect hopped out of a red vehicle after authorities located him and a gunfight broke out between the wanted man and two officers, CNN reported.

#breaking: A Helena-West Helena police officer has died after being shot this afternoon while trying to apprehend a shooting suspect. Police are looking for Latarius Howard, last seen in a maroon SUV. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/E5uwMfTU0l — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) November 13, 2020



The Arkansas policeman was hit and ultimately died at a local hospital, according to CNN. An officer who survived the shootout identified the gunman as Latarius Howard, 29, CNN reported. (RELATED: Two Arrested After 6 Shot Including 2 Cops In North Carolina Nightclub Gunfight)



Howard reportedly fled the scene after the incident. He was wanted by law enforcement for his alleged role in the shooting of Charles Selvy earlier in the month, according to CNN.

Two officers were shot and one was killed during a violent incident at an Arkansas motel in early October, KATV reported.

