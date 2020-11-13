Bob Bowlsby Says ‘There Is Some Latitude’ To Push Back The College Football Playoff

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby believes the college football national title game could be moved back.

Right now, the national title game is slated for January 11, and the semi-final games are scheduled for January 1. However, with coronavirus issues mounting, debate is growing about whether or not games will need to be moved back to buy some time.

According to Bowlsby, who serves on the committee, it’s possible. During an interview on College Sports on SiriusXM, Bowlsby said “there is some latitude” when it comes to changing the dates if that becomes necessary.

You can listen to his full comments below.

It’s good to hear that there is some wiggle room. Seeing as how we have more than 10 games postponed this Saturday, we need to accept the reality that things might go off the rails just a bit in the coming weeks.

Hell, the SEC was on cruise control right up until the moment they weren’t. The SEC was crushing it, and now there are four games postponed this weekend.

Georgia at Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19. The following SEC games will not be played this weekend:

???? #1 Alabama vs LSU

???? #5 Texas A&M vs Tennessee

???? #12 Georgia at Missouri

???? #24 Auburn vs Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/8fG6vuspnN — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2020

If the playoff has to be moved back a week, then that’s what will simply need to be done. Now, we can’t be playing games in February or March, but I see no reason why the middle of January can’t happen.

In the worst case scenario, bump it back to the end of January. That has to be more than doable.

Of course, let’s just all hope none of that is even necessary. Let’s keep our fingers crossed we don’t have a bunch more problems and we can just play as scheduled.