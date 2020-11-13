Brad Pitt Gets $100K Lawsuit Against Him Dismissed After Woman Claimed He Took Money From Her, Discussed Marriage

Actor Brad Pitt won his legal battle to have a $100,000 lawsuit against him thrown out of court.

Pitt was sued by Kelli Christina, a Texas businesswoman who claimed she was scammed out of $40,000 by someone pretending to be Pitt, according to an article published Friday by Page Six.

Exclusive details: Real Brad Pitt wins legal case against woman duped by fake Brad Pitt https://t.co/XjBWVGniMN pic.twitter.com/R5ZNtIEecN — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2020



The scammer reportedly won Christina over with “discussions of marriage.” Even after Christina found out the person she was talking to wasn’t actually Pitt, she still sued.

“Rather, as [Christina] herself has acknowledged, it appears [Christina’s] communications about any agreement were apparently with one or more individuals unlawfully posing as — but not in any way affiliated with — defendants online,” the motion to dismiss stated, as previously reported. (RELATED: Brad Pitt Hit With $100,000 Lawsuit By Woman Who Claims He Took Money From Her, Discussed Marriage)

“By [Christina’s] own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt . . . were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, ‘fake Brad Pitts’ and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right Foundation,” the motion reportedly said.

Christina told Page Six she planned to file for an appeal.

“Brad Pitt ignored all [my problems] [for] a year and a half,” Christina told the outlet in an email. “He was contacted [about the ordeal] at Make It Right [his production company], Plan B Entertainment, his Los Angeles home and his Beverly Hills attorney [in] the summer of 2019. All problems [were] ignored and yet it’s his name and reputation [being used to defraud people].”