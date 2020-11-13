Colts Vs. Titans Peaks With An Average Of Ratings 8.522 Million Viewers On Fox

The ratings for the Indianapolis Colts beating the Tennessee Titans 34-17 were just okay Thursday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Colts and Titans peaked with an average of 8.522 million viewers on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alright, these numbers are really just okay. They’re not impressive at all, but they’re also not as bad as they could be.

They’re just right in that mediocre range, and it’s hard to be too happy or disappointed about them if you’re an NFL or Fox executive.

The game last week between the 49ers and Packers peaked with an average of 9.424 million viewers on Fox.

The game before that between the Falcons and Panthers peaked with an average of 8.438 million viewers on Fox. So, the game from Thursday night certainly trends closer to the Falcons and Panthers than the 49ers and Panthers.

Should the NFL be worried? Not at all. It’s a “TNF” game between two teams that don’t have national fanbases, and there wasn’t a lot of hype around the matchup. If the ratings start dipping for major games, then it’s a different story. Right now, the NFL doesn’t have any reason to be concerned or happy.