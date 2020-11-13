County Sheriff Applauds Homeowner Who Shot Alleged Home Invader

Columbia County Florida Sheriff Mark Hunter praised a homeowner who shot a man that was allegedly attempting to invade his home on Nov. 7, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

“I am glad that this resident was prepared to defend their home and family,” Hunter said. Deputies arrested Brandon Michael Slywkanycz, 34, of Panama City Beach, Florida, according to a press release. A search for the suspect was initiated after law enforcement was called to the residence after the report of the home invasion was made.

Deputies were called to the home in Lake City and the victim/homeowner was identified. Police learned that a male suspect had attempted to enter the private residence. WCJB reported that the alleged criminal was armed with a shotgun. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis Introduces ‘Anti-Mob’ Legislation To Allow Floridians To Shoot Rioters And Looters)

The homeowner was inside with his children at the time of the alleged invasion according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s report. The resident told deputies that he shot Slywkanycz, WCJB reported. The homeowner said that the alleged invader ran away from the home after being shot and the suspect was apprehended during a thorough search of the surrounding area. Slywkanycz was found with what appeared to be 2 gunshot wounds to his upper body and was transferred to a hospital.

“Incidents like this are extremely rare,” Hunter said. “People have a right to protect themselves.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s office said that Slywkanycz is being charged with “Attempted Home Invasion Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Burglary of a Structure while armed, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Burglary of Conveyance, and Grand Theft.”