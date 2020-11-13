CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 245 UPDATE: The Battle Against The Virus Rages On

It’s day 245 of the war against coronavirus, and the battle rages on as much as it ever has.

We’re entering a very strange weekend, and it’s important to reflect upon the situation we find ourselves in at the moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The SEC has been decimated by coronavirus. The conference has been absolutely hammered by the virus after handling it well.

I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t a huge loss. Obviously, anytime multiple SEC games get canceled, we’re in trouble.

Georgia at Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19. The following SEC games will not be played this weekend:

???? #1 Alabama vs LSU

???? #5 Texas A&M vs Tennessee

???? #12 Georgia at Missouri

???? #24 Auburn vs Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/8fG6vuspnN — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2020

At the same time, Wisconsin has bounced back after beating an outbreak in the locker room, and the Badgers will take the field Saturday against Michigan.

The world of college football is pretty much fighting the virus on multiple fronts right now. We’re winning in the B1G for the most part, and we’re getting lit up in the SEC.

We gain ground in one region and lose it another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:24am PST

So, I’m going to choose to focus on the positives as we’re on day 245 of this war. Saying that number out loud is just insane to me.

We’ve literally been fighting this war for more than eight months, and I’m honored to stand next to all of you who have been here since the beginning.

Let’s make the most of this Saturday. I have some pizzas in the freezer, a fridge full of beer and High Noon, the boys are on standby to party and we’re going to have ourselves a hell of a weekend.

We might be losing and gaining ground in this war at the same time, but there’s no excuse to sulk. Crack them open and watch the Badgers roll Saturday!

View this post on Instagram Wisconsin vs. Illinois Highlights ???? A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 24, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

You know exactly what I’ll be doing as soon as I wake up Saturday, and I know millions of you will be with me. Let’s get after it.