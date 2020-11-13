Trump Floats Potential Appearance At MAGA Marches In DC On Saturday

President Donald Trump floated making a surprise appearance at the handful of MAGA marches scheduled to take place Saturday in Washington, D.C.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C.,” the president tweeted Friday afternoon. “I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!” (RELATED: Trump Supporters Planning Mass Marches In DC Over Election Results)

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

A number of different groups — including the Oath Keepers Proud Boys — have all announced that they will take part in the “Million MAGA” gatherings. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany predicted earlier this week for there to be tremendous turnout Saturday, yet a number of counter-protester groups will also reportedly be in attendance.

Trump has been largely absent from the public eye since election night. Including his 2:30 a.m. speech at the White House, during which he declared victory over President-elect Joe Biden, he has only made 3 appearances over the past 10 days, with the two others being a short update on the election results last Thursday evening and the Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia the following Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, the White House announced that Trump would deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s coronavirus vaccine initiative, from the Rose Garden at 4:00 p.m. ET.