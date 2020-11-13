Fauci Tells Americans ‘Now Is The Time To Do What You’re Told’ During Discussion On Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed the spirit of independence in America has gotten in the way of a proper coronavirus response from the country Thursday while speaking with other top health officials at the Washington National Cathedral, according to MSNBC. Dr. Fauci also claimed scientists were not “authoritarian” for suggesting lockdowns due to the increase in coronavirus cases across the United States.

Dr. Fauci: America has an “independent spirit” but now is the time “to do what you’re told” pic.twitter.com/t7uY4nHyGk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020

“I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit,” he said. “I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”

Dr. Fauci does not think America should rely on herd immunity, the outlet reported.

“It sounds simple in the context of this ominous outbreak but in fact we can turn it around,” Fauci said. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Responds To Steve Bannon’s Call For His Head On A Pike)

Dr. Fauci seemed hopeful that news of a potential vaccine would allow people to take COVID-19 seriously.

“When people know that help is on the way … I hope we can get over the Covid fatigue,” he said, the outlet reported.

Fauci also noted that it is unfortunate that science now “has been lumped into politics.”