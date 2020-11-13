California Gov. Gavin Newsom Reportedly Attends Dinner Party That Went Against California’s Coronavirus Advice

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly attended a dinner party for a political advisor last Friday.

An estimated 12 people from multiple households were at attendance at the gathering at The French Laundry in Napa Valley to celebrate the birthday of Newsom’s friend and political advisor Jason Kinney, San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gov. @GavinNewsom attended a birthday dinner for one of his political advisers last week with at least a dozen people from several different households, the type of gathering his administration has discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/rB29C15qys — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) November 13, 2020

Current California social distancing guidelines specify that gatherings pose a high risk for COVID-19 transmission.

“Gatherings are defined as events that bring together people from multiple households in one space, indoors or outdoors. That space could be as large as an arena or as small as a private home,” the California state government website says. (RELATED: California Republican Kevin Kiley Explains His Lawsuit Against The Governor’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Executive Orders)

The state strongly warns against gatherings with people from more than three households as of Oct. 9. Representatives for Newsom have declined to say the number of households the party had, the Chronicle reports.

Newsom apologized for attending the dinner party after the story was made public.

“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” Newsom said.

California is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 9,689 new cases reported Thursday.