HBO Releases The Trailer For The Upcoming Tiger Woods Documentary ‘Tiger’

HBO’s documentary about Tiger Woods looks outstanding.

The network dropped the trailer Thursday for "Tiger," and it looks like sports fans around the globe are going to love it.

HBO wrote the following in a release about the documentary:

From HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects comes TIGER, a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods.

You can watch the trailer below.

This looks like it’s going to be absolutely electric, and I can’t wait to see it. We’re talking about one of the greatest athletes to ever live.

Tiger Woods isn’t just a great athlete, but he changed golf forever. He was like what Michael Jordan was to the NBA 100 times over.

The NBA was already a concrete brand and Jordan took it global. Tiger Woods made golf one of the most popular sports in America, and he changed the way golfers trained and prepared.

In terms of impact, I’m not sure any athlete has ever had more impact on their sport than Tiger Woods.

Also, as weird as this sounds, I remember where I was sitting when word broke about Tiger Woods’ SUV incident with his now ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

I was sitting in a McDonald’s in Sheboygan, Wisconsin preparing to play a high school basketball tournament. Somebody tapped me and said Tiger Woods had been in a car crash, and we all know what happened next.

It was revealed that he was involved in multiple cheating scandals and all hell broke loose. Now, we’re going to get to see it in “Tiger.”

It’s going to be a fun one, folks. I can promise you that much. You can catch it in January 2021.