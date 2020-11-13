3 People Wounded At Saudi WWI Commemoration Event In Explosion Claimed By ISIS

ISIS claimed responsibility for an explosion that injured three people attending a World War I remembrance ceremony in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

ISIS said that French diplomats were the targets of the attack on the ceremony at a cemetery in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, according to the AP. Three attendees sustained minor injuries.

ISIS said French diplomats were targeted because the country published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, the terrorist group posted to its news organization “Aamaq” and their Telegram channels, according to the AP. ISIS did not post any evidence to prove they carried out the attack, though the organization claims that fighters planted the explosives.

Many unanswered questions about the attack on #Jeddah Cemetery during WWI ceremony targeting European and American diplomats. 2 reports that #ISIS claimed responsibility. Major security failure by #Saudi https://t.co/3BKdoXG6Mg — Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) November 12, 2020

ISIS said that other European officials were part of the attack since they’re involved with an international coalition fighting against Islamic State militants, according to the AP. The last major ISIS attack in Saudi Arabia happened in 2015.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he will “strike with an iron fist against anyone who would like to undermine our security and stability,” the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday, according to the AP. (RELATED: Utah Man Pleads Guilty To Posing As ISIS Leader To Help Potential Terrorist)

A U.K. national, a Greek policeman, and a Saudi security officer were injured by the explosion, the AP reported. Around 20 people attended the ceremony recognizing the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.