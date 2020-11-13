REPORT: John Elway Beats Coronavirus, Returns To Work Friday With The Broncos

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has reportedly beaten coronavirus.

According to Mike Klis, the legendary NFL quarterback and current executive has "recovered nicely" after contracting coronavirus.

It’s expected that Elway will return to the team’s facility Friday.

Broncos boss update: GM John Elway has recovered nicely from COVID and is cleared to return to his office tomorrow. CEO/President Joe Ellis is still battling symptoms and is not yet cleared to return. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 12, 2020

Finally, we have some good news when it comes to the never-ending coronavirus pandemic! It’s about damn time we had some positive news.

Elway tested positive for coronavirus more than a week ago, and he was the latest guy in the world of football to be impacted.

To be clear: John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19, source said. They are confident the transmissions originated from outside the building. https://t.co/8CQ3MSFp63 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

Now, he’s beaten the virus and is returning to work. All things considered, this is about as good of an update as you could hope for.

Let’s hope everyone else in the NFL and world of college football impacted by coronavirus bounce back as soon as possible.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re all tired of dealing with this pandemic. It’s great to see Elway back! I hope more people follow ASAP!