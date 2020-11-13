John Legend Says ‘Senate Flipping’ In GA ‘Far More Impactful’ Than Donating To Local Food Banks

John Legend said “Senate flipping” in Georgia would be “far more impactful” than “charity” giving and donations to local food banks.

“I get that politics is annoying and contentious, but the bottom line is that the Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation,” the 41-year-old pop singer tweeted to his millions of followers in response to a call from Mark Cuban for people to donate to their local food banks over the GA Senate run-offs. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday.

“We need massive stimulus and aid to individuals and small businesses,” the “All of Me” hitmaker added. “Government needs to do this. Charity isn’t sufficient.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s More Show Than Go’: Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To Texas Reopening)

“That being said, I’ll be doing both,” Legend continued in a follow up tweet.(RELATED: John Legend Calls On Sarah Sanders To Resign If She Doesn’t Want To Be Harassed)

The comments came after Cuban had tweeted for people to “re-consider” sending in money to Republicans or Democrats in the state where there will be run-off elections that will decide which party has a majority in the Senate.

“For those considering donating to Reps or Dems in the Georgia Senate run-offs, can you please re-consider and donate that money to your local food bank and organizations that can help those without food or shelter?” the billionaire wrote. “Let’s put Americans in need above Politics.”

Following Legend’s tweet, Cuban called out the singer and tweeted sarcastically about skipping charity giving all together and just give money to “politicians” to solve “all our problems.”

“Let’s go all the way,” the entrepreneur wrote. “Stop donating to charity, give those $ to politicians because 1 party will solve all of our problems! Come on John. There is a point of diminishing returns on political ad spend, there are no diminished returns when it comes to feeding the hungry.”