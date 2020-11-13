Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Steamrolls Tennessee DB Amani Hooker

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rocked a defensive back during a Thursday night win over the Titans.

During the "Thursday Night Football" matchup, Amani Hooker attempted to just throw his shoulder on Taylor to make the tackle, and he learned a very harsh lesson about the Colts RB's running ability.

Taylor lowered his shoulder, and dropped the hammer in epic fashion. He ran right through Hooker. Watch the awesome play below.

That’s a hit that Hooker won’t forget anytime soon. I can promise you that much. He must not have watched much tape on Taylor going into the game.

Anyone who has ever watched him play knows that bringing him down is an insanely difficult task.

If you don’t go low and wrap up the legendary Wisconsin running back, then you’re just asking to be embarrassed.

That’s exactly what happened here. Hooker threw his shoulder and Taylor sent him flying into a different zip code.

Props to Taylor for running through Hooker like he wasn’t even there. We love to see it!