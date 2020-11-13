REPORT: Keanu Reeves Attends ‘Matrix’ Party That Was Actually Disguised As Film Shoot

Actor Keanu Reeves and allegedly 200 people reportedly broke Berlin’s COVID-19 rules by throwing a party disguised as a film shoot.

The party was held to celebrate the end of filming of the upcoming “Matrix” sequel, according to a report published Friday by The Guardian. The party reportedly took place at the Babelsberg film studios, the outlet reported. All guests had to be registered in advance. Masks had to be worn when guests were not eating or drinking plus guests were supposed to follow social distancing guidelines, according to The Guardian.

Matrix party ‘disguised as film shoot’ to bypass German Covid rules https://t.co/8EfBviMgHK — The Guardian (@guardian) November 13, 2020



“The mood was exuberant. Everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance. Everyone needed to come wearing a mask but many people didn’t wear them as the party wore on,” a guest told a Berlin tabloid, according to The Guardian. “No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard and no one was filming.” (RELATED: REPORT: Keanu Reeves Is Coming Back For The 5th Installment Of In The ‘John Wick’ Franchise)

The party was reportedly hosted by producers Lana and Lilly Wachowski and Reeves was in attendance.

If Hollywood actors and elite are going to pull stuff like this, then they can’t be blasting on social media about how terrible coronavirus is right now. It’s totally hypocritical to throw a 200-person party, but tell everyone else not to gather right now. If you can do it, everybody can do it.

If not, nobody needs to be doing it.