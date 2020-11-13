Melissa McCarthy Apologizes For Supporting Charity Owned By Man Who Allegedly Said Homosexuality Is ‘An Unspeakable Offense To God’

Actress Melissa McCarthy apologized for supporting a charity that is owned by a man who is allegedly anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ.

The charity in question is Exodus Cry, an anti-sex trafficking charity, according to Page Six. The nonprofit’s founder, Benjamin Nolot, has reportedly made anti-LGBTQ comments and anti-abortion comments in the past, according to the Daily Beast. The outlet reported that Nolot has compared abortion to a “holocaust” and called homosexuality “an unspeakable offense to God.”

McCarthy had chosen Exodus Cry as part of her “20 Days Of Kindness” initiative. Other charities included Girls Who Code, Planned Parenthood, National Coalition for the Homeless, Human Rights Campaign, and Teach for America, the Daily Beast reported. (RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Addresses Rumors She Could Be Cast As Ursula In Hilarious Clip)

McCarthy addressed and apologized for her support of the charity on Instagram Thursday.

“Hi there. It has come to our attention that our ’20 Days of Kindness,’ which is a kindness hub that we started to shine a light on 20 great charities, had one in there that, there’s no other way to say it, we blew it,” McCarthy said in the video. “We made a mistake and we backed a charity that upon proper vetting stands for everything that we do not.”

“I want to thank everyone on social media who said, ‘What are you doing? Are you sure you want to back this?’ because the answer is, no, we do not,” she added. “We have pulled it. We are so incredibly grateful for you ringing the bell and helping us be better. We’re sorry for our mistake. Oh boy, are we are sorry for it. Can’t believe that we missed it.”