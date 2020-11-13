Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng As First Female General Manager In MLB History

Miami Marlins made history Friday when the organization hired Kim Ng as the first female general manager in Major League Baseball.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager,” the 51-year-old GM of the Florida club shared in a statement to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

“When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals,” she added. “My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami.” (RELATED: Derek Jeter Worries People Have Lost Sight Of What Athletes Are Protesting)

Ng, who most recently served for the last nine years as MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations, previously worked as the assistant general manager for the New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-2011). She also worked in the front office with the Chicago White Sox from (1990-1996), per the Associated Press.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who played for the Yankees when NG worked for the NY team, said Kim’s leadership will play a “major role” in the Florida team’s path to “success.”

“We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success.”

“Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community,” he added.