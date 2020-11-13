Miley Cyrus Shares News About Upcoming Album Drop This Month

Miley Cyrus announced Friday that her upcoming album is coming out this month with a star-studded list of collaborations.

The 27-year-old pop singer shared the news on Instagram that her highly anticipated next album titled, “Plastic Hearts,” will drop the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday November 27th. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

She didn’t explain much else about the post and simply captioned it, “November 27th @billyidol @joanjett @dualipa Photograph by @therealmickrock.”(RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

The pop singer also included a snapshot in her post with a track list that revealed some of the collabs with the likes of Dua Lipa and more on the 12-song album.

The 62-year-old Joan Jett sings “Bad Karma” with the “Midnight Sky” hitmaker. While 25-year-old Lipa rocked out to a track called “Prisoner” and 64-year-old rocker Billy Idol to a song called “Night Crawling,” per the New York Post.

It comes following an announcement last month from Cyrus about the new album

that she started working on two years ago.

“Thought I had it all figured out,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer captioned her post. “Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. No one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased.”

Cyrus concluded, “Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself.I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”