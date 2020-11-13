St. Olaf College Urges Students Not To Kiss While Having Sex Due To COVID-19

St. Olaf College encouraged students to “avoid kissing” while having sex to reduce spreading coronavirus, according to a photo provided to The Daily Caller News Foundation

The Minnesota college’s flyer also urged students to “wear a mask,” “steer clear of partners with symptoms of COVID-19,” “reduce your number of sexual partners” and “use barrier protection like internal/external condoms, as well as dental dams,” according to the picture provided to the DCNF. The flyer also reportedly listed various “sex hygiene” recommendations.

“Remember to wash your hands and your sex toys (before and after sex) with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds,” the picture provided to the DCNF said. (RELATED: Hate Crime Hoax Spree Continues, This Time Hitting A Small College)

“Check in with yourself mentally to make sure that everything still feels comfortable and okay. It is important to keep up with your mental sex hygiene as well,” the picture of the poster provided to the DCNF said.

The poster gave an example of how to “set clear boundaries” and provided example questions for people who are having sex to ask each other.

“Acknowledge and respect each other’s boundaries,” the poster said.

The college flyer also recommended students “have a conversation with your roomate(s) about what each person is comfortable with since you are sharing a space.”

St. Olaf College didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.