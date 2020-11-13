Two Arrested After 6 Shot Including 2 Cops In North Carolina Nightclub Gunfight

Two suspects are in custody after half of a dozen people were shot, including two police officers, during a gunfight at a North Carolina nightclub Thursday, authorities said.

Gunshots rang out after Sgt. E. Nelson and Ofc. M. Lewis, who were working off-duty, tried to break up a fight at Club Remedies in Gastonia, North Carolina, according to WCNC. The law enforcement personnel, alongside four others, were struck by bullets, and all the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Gastonia Police Department.

Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter were arrested in connection to the shooting and both were booked on six counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, the department wrote. The alleged gunmen are each being held on $1 million bonds, according to WCNC.

#BREAKING Pictured are the two suspects accused of shooting six people, including two officers last night at Club Remedies in Gastonia. Alonzo Lewis Hamilton (L) & Allen Slaughter are charged w/ Assault With Deadly Weapon w/ Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, a felony. pic.twitter.com/rjsY6OmCeT — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) November 13, 2020



“People running around, people were hiding themselves in the bathroom, locking themselves in stalls,” a witness told the local outlet. “Those were the types of things going on.”

The investigation is ongoing, Gastonia police said in the release. (RELATED: Houston Police Officer Shot And Killed In Midday Gunfight)

