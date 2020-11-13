REPORT: Porn Star Ron Jeremy’s Friend Sues Him For Sexual Assault

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been sued by a longtime friend for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a hotel in May.

Jeremy, who is facing 35 criminal sex charges already, was sued Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to Variety. Charity Carson claimed Jeremy pinned her up against a wall, allegedly grabbed her breasts and reportedly attempted to force her to touch his penis, the outlet reported.

“Plaintiff was frantically screaming and struggling to get away from [Jeremy] throughout the encounter,” the lawsuit claimed, according to Variety. “Eventually, Plaintiff was able to break loose and flee the room.” (RELATED: REPORT: Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With Additional Sexual Assault Charges)

Carson reported the interaction to the Los Angeles Police Department on June 4 and spoke about the encounter in an interview with the New York Post.

“He was very aggressive,” Carson told the New York Post at the time. “He pinned me on the wall. He wouldn’t let me out of the bathroom. I finally got away from him … and I was just like in shock.”

“He’s a sexual predator and he needs to be stopped,” Carson continued. “He sees women as toys.”

Jeremy has maintained he is innocent of all charges.

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020



