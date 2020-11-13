PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will End Jim Harbaugh’s Career At Michigan

Wisconsin will end Jim Harbaugh’s career with the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday night.

After having two straight games canceled because of coronavirus, the Badgers will return to the field under the lights in Ann Arbor to play Harbaugh and the Wolverines at 7:30 EST on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It truly does feel like Harbaugh is coaching for his job this Saturday, and that’s bad news considering the situation we have on our hands.

Wisconsin is coming in against the Wolverines with limited practice, nobody knows the quarterback situation and Graham Mertz hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since October 23.

On paper and in theory, the situation is on a silver platter for Harbaugh and the Wolverines to feast. However, we all know that’s not going to happen.

The Badgers are going to end Harbaugh’s career Saturday night and I can’t wait to watch it Saturday night. Hell, it’s only Friday, and I might start drinking right now in celebration.

There will simply be no excuses for Harbaugh if he doesn’t win this game. He’s been gifted a scenario that primes him for a win at home against a ranked team.

Yet, we all know that won’t happen, and it’s going to be the last strike against Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. I will sleep soundly at night knowing Wisconsin was the team to get the job done and end his tenure with the Wolverines.

Tune in Saturday night at 7:30 EST on ABC to watch it all go down! I’ve got some beer on ice!