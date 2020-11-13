EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cruz Lays Out How ‘Indescribably Important’ The Next Two Months Are To The GOP

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the Trump campaign’s election lawsuits, what’s at stake in the Georgia Senate races and more.

“The Georgia Senate races are indescribably important,” Cruz, who is the author of “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History,” said. “The entire country hinges upon the outcome of these runoffs.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cruz Says Biden, Harris Ready To Pack The Court)

He added, “right now Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the U.S. Senate. On January 5, we could lose both of those seats. Two Georgia senators, both Republicans, are in the runoff. If the Democrats win both of those seats, the Senate will be 50-50.”

“If Chuck Schumer is majority leader, there is zero checks and balance,” said Cruz. “There is zero restraint on the radical extreme agenda the hard-left wants to push.”

Sen. Cruz also discussed some predictions for 2024, the future of the Republican Party and more.

WATCH:

