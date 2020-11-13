Entertainment

‘Guess Who Wrote This’: Tim Allen Trolls Progressives With 172-Year-Old Quote From Karl Marx

100th Episode Celebration Of ABC's "Last Man Standing"

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Comedian Tim Allen trolled progressives Friday with an “honest progressive position,” sharing a quotation and challenging them to “guess who wrote this.”

“Finally an honest progressive position: ‘…short-term demands among them a progressive income tax; abolition of inheritances and private property; abolition of child labor; free public education; nationalization of the means of transport,'” Allen tweeted. “Guess who wrote this.” (RELATED: Tim Allen Finally Weighs In On Roseanne Being Fired: ‘It’s A Very Icy Time’)

Allen fired off another tweet explaining the reference: “Carl Marx. Communist manifesto. Wikipedia.”

Another tweet followed as Allen realized he had initially misspelled “Karl.” (RELATED: ‘I’m DYING To Know’: Tim Allen Hilariously Reacts To #RIPTimAllen Trending On Twitter)

Self-proclaimed progressives quickly flooded Allen’s replies, saying that the policies he had attributed to Marx were good policies to promote. Others accused him of wanting to go back to the days of child labor or suggested that he was back on the crack pipe.

One response got a real laugh out of Allen, and he replied, “One of you tweeted which Marx brother was Karl, I burst out laughing. Wished I had said that…”