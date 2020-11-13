Two Reportedly Dead After Explosion At VA Medical Center

Two people are dead following an explosion at a VA medical center in Connecticut, numerous sources reported.

First responders arrived at the maintenance area of the West Haven VA location Friday morning where the explosion occurred. West Haven fire marshal, detectives from the State Police fire and investigation unit, and the FBI are investigating, state police said, according to NBC Connecticut.

The two people killed in the incident were reportedly not VA patients. (RELATED: Veterans, Gold Star Families To Have Free Entry To National Parks Starting On Veterans Day And Beyond)

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area,” Robert Wilkie, Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs, said in a statement, according to the deputy editor for Military Times.

Statement from @SecWilkie on the Connecticut VA hospital explosion: “We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area.” — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) November 13, 2020

“Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene,” the statement from Wiklie said. “Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.”

More: “Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene. Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion. More information will be provided as it becomes confirmed and available.” — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) November 13, 2020

The governor’s office also reportedly confirmed the two deaths, according to NBC.

West Haven police said on Facebook that the incident was isolated “with no threats to the public.”