White House Dodges When Asked If Trump Will Attend Biden’s Inauguration

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that President Donald Trump “will attend his own inauguration” when asked if he plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in January.

McEnany, responding to a question from Fox Business’ Stuart Varney about Trump conceding, answered “the president is just not even at that point.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Names Ron Klain, Obama’s Ebola Czar, His White House Chief Of Staff)

“He is pursuing this litigation,” she continued. “The president is not even there yet he’s fighting for the men and women of this movement who brought forward real questions and claims.”

“Are you prepared to say that President Trump will definitely attend the inauguration?” Varney then asked.

“Again that is many steps away, we are talking January, and President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term,” McEnany answered. “Litigation is the first step, and we’re many steps away from that.”

Varney countered that “it would look pretty bad if he did not attend the inauguration. It would look like sour grapes,” which prompted McEnany to state that “the president will attend his own inauguration. He would have to be there in fact.”

