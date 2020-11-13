‘I Really Want Some Of What They’re Smoking’: Whoopi Says Trump Admin Missed The Memo That Biden Won

Whoopi Goldberg mocked President Donald Trump, saying Friday that members of his administration appeared to have missed the memo that he had lost.

Goldberg made the comments during Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” in reference to media projections that Joe Biden — who has been projected the overall winner of the 2020 presidential election — will win the state of Arizona. (Whoopi Goldberg: Georgia Republicans Probably Wish They Had Made Stacey Abrams Governor)

“President-elect Biden expanded his win by taking the state of Arizona. Wow. Arizona, which means, you know, you-know-who is going to have to start paying attention to the fact that maybe he lost,” Goldberg began.

She went on to note that because Trump has not yet conceded, Biden has been barred from officially beginning some aspects of his transition into the White House — such as daily intelligence briefings.

“People are talking about why isn’t he getting the intelligence briefings, and the gig is just — starts in 68 days,” Goldberg continued, adding, “But White House officials like Peter Navarro still haven’t gotten the memo. I don’t know how they missed it.”

She then shared a clip of Navarro saying that the White House was operating under the assumption that Trump would serve a second term. “We think he won that election, and any speculation about what Joe Biden might do I think is moot at this point,” Navarro said.

“I really want some of what they’re smoking,” Goldberg said. “I want some of whatever it is they’re smoking or drinking because this is crazy.”