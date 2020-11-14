WATCH: Counter-Protesters Burn Trump Flags At ‘Million MAGA March’ In DC

Counter-protesters against the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C. set fire to Trump flags, hats and pro-police paraphernalia Saturday evening.

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s backers flocked to D.C. to support the president despite his dwindling chances of remaining in the White House in January. The protests remained peaceful throughout Saturday morning and afternoon, though Trump supporters and counter-protesters got into frequent shouting matches.

Some counter-protesters also set fire to MAGA hats, Back the Blue flags, and various other conservative symbols. (RELATED: Here’s What You Need To See From The ‘Million MAGA March’)

Protesters are burning Trump hats, Trump flags and “Back the Blue” flags in the street at BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/oBPiRMtsJr — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 14, 2020

Counter protesters also threw fireworks at Trump supporters dining in D.C., according to Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott.

Wow. Someone just threw a firework at two Trump supporters dining outside at PJ Clarke’s here in DC — everyone ran inside and workers locked the doors — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 14, 2020

A crowd surrounded this man and there was an altercation as he was forcibly escorted out. You can hear the big bang of the firework behind me in this video: pic.twitter.com/E3HYGsSlaT — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 14, 2020

Trump also made a surprise drive-by visit to the demonstration Saturday morning before heading to Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. (RELATED: Trump Drives By ‘Million MAGA March’ In Downtown DC As Protests Remain Peaceful)

Trump and his campaign have filed numerous lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the results, though most are now defunct. Lawsuits were thrown out in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. The campaign withdrew a lawsuit in Arizona and has one remaining in Pennsylvania.

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds strong leads in all the states he needs to reach 306 electoral votes.