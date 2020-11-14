Get Over 270 Hours Of Elite Coding Instruction For Over 90% Off With This Exclusive Training Bundle

Think learning code is something exclusive to engineers and “computer people?” Think again. Learning to code can look fantastic on any resume, as it’s been proven to encourage critical thinking, self-sufficiency, and communication skills, to say the least.

Whether you’re completely new to programming or you’d like to take your knowledge to the next level, this Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle is pretty much all you’ll ever need. Jam-packed with a whopping 27 courses, teaching you everything from JavaScript and popular frameworks to advanced website-building and machine learning, you’ll acquire high-level skills students typically walk away from universities with.

Unlike many other online courses out there, you won’t be stuck reading a bunch of text and left to figure things out for yourself later. These courses are all led by top-rated instructors, like professional iOS developer Nick Walter, best-selling instructor Rob Percival, experienced Apple developer Stephen DeStefano, and more. Based on their extensive experience, they’ve created lesson plans that prepare you for real-life situations, getting your brain to think like a professional programmer right from the getgo.

The great thing about learning code is that it can apply to a wide range of careers and is quickly becoming a standard skill in many different industries. That’s why this e-learning bundle is incredibly content-driven, providing you with over 270 hours of hands-on assignments, real-life examples, and productive lessons that you can apply to your work, whether it be in finance and data science, interactive website-building, game and app creation, and so much more.

And unlike traditional educational methods, these online courses never force you to rush through lessons or make you log on at inconvenient times. Instead, you’ll have access to hours and hours of classes, all designed to be completed at your own specific pace, whenever you’re in the right headspace to learn. It’s that simple.

In a truly unprecedented deal, you can snag the entire 27-course Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for a mere $60 bucks — that’s a jaw-dropping 98% off its regular rate!

