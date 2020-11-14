17 Pro-Life Women Elected To Congress In ‘Historic Surge’ Of Female GOP Victories

At least 17 pro-life women have been elected to congress during the 2020 presidential election in what pro-life advocates call a “historic surge,” making a total of 27 pro-life women in congress.

Republican Young Kim defeated her Democrat incumbent Gil Cisneros Friday, becoming not only the second Republican candidate to flip a Democratic-held seat in California, but also the 17th pro-life woman to be elected to Congress during this election cycle.

Nine out of the 17 women elected thus far have flipped seats which were formerly held by pro-abortion Democrat incumbents, the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List noted in a press release. (RELATED: ‘The Year Of The Republican Woman’: Here’s A List Of GOP Women Who Won 2020 Elections)

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said the wins are “a testament to the power of the life issue to motivate voters and unify Republicans to build a broad, winning coalition,” noting that there is “universal recognition” in the Republican Party of the importance of protecting “unborn children and their mothers.”

We did it! To everyone who has done so much for the campaign, thank you. Tonight’s victory wouldn’t be possible without your efforts. I’m honored by the opportunity to serve Iowa for another 6 years, and I’m excited to keep fighting for you! — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) November 4, 2020

“This historic surge of pro-life women in Congress is continued proof that life is winning in America,” Dannenfelser said in a statement.“Nancy Pelosi and pro-abortion Democrats are now up against a stronghold of pro-life women who will stand up to their radical agenda and fight to protect longstanding pro-life policies including the Hyde Amendment and others like it, along with our gains under President Trump.”

Pro-life candidates Claudia Tenney of New York and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa have yet to be called, though the New York Times reported that Tenney is ahead of her Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi and Miller-Meeks is ahead of her opponent Rita Hart as of Saturday morning.

Winning for Women Action Fund spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas previously called 2020 “the year of the Republican woman” in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation following Election Day. WFW AF, the first Republican SuperPAC dedicated solely to electing women, supported GOP women candidates with almost $5 million during this election cycle, according to Perez-Cubas. (RELATED: Biden, Harris Will Not Address Where They Draw The Line On Abortion)

“There’s no denying the energy we’re seeing around Republican women as a response to the 2018 midterms,” Perez-Cubas told the DCNF. “Many of the Democrat women elected last cycle were out of touch with their districts. Republican women stepped up to challenge them like never before and offered voters a real voice. As a result, Republican women across the country are making historic gains.”

Pro-life advocates particularly welcome news of the pro-life wins as they anxiously anticipate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris taking office in January. Biden and Harris campaigned on a platform that promises to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land and increase abortion access throughout the country, though they have not said where they draw the line on abortion.

