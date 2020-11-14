National Hurricane Center Predicts Possible 30th Hurricane This Year In Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center predicted a possible 30th named hurricane in the 2020 season in the Atlantic, The New York Post reported.



“1 PM EST Nov 14th Intermediate Advisory: Hurricane Watches have been issued for Providencia Island and portions of the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras. More info:,” The National Hurricane Center tweeted Saturday. (RELATED: National Hurricane Center Tracking Nine Total Systems At Once)

The National Hurricane Center predicted “Tropical Depression #Thirty-One” would become a hurricane as it nears Central America’s coast, according to a screenshot the National Hurricane Center tweeted on Friday. The storm will get the name Iota once it hits 39 miles per hour, The New York Post reported Friday.

Certain areas in Nicaragua and Honduras may experience severe weather beginning Sunday and will probably receive “Hurricane Watches” on Friday night, according to the screenshot. The storm’s rainfall until Wednesday morning may impact “life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Haiti, Jamaica and Central America.”

“Flooding and landslides from heavy rainfall could be significant across Central America given recovery efforts underway after Hurricane Eta,” the screenshot continued.

Providencia and certain areas of Honduras and Nicaragua received a “hurricane watch” while San Andres and Providencia received “a tropical storm warning,” according to a public advisory. Certain areas of Honduras received “a tropical storm warning.”

Central America and Mexico are still recovering from Hurricane Eta’s devastation from last week and Iota would inflict more damage, The New York Post reported. Hurricane Eta hit as a Category Four hurricane, resulting in at least 120 casualties and many missing.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted “19-25 named storms,” according to an August statement. The organization predicted 7 to 11 of those storms would categorize as hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those hurricanes would categorize as “major hurricanes.”

Nov.30 marks the end of hurricane season and Iota became 2020’s 30th named storm, The New York Post reported. Previously, 2005 had broken the record for 28 storms that were named.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted Tropical Storm Theta is weakening and predicted it will keep getting weaker.

The National Hurricane Center didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

