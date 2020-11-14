Editorial

It’s Another Glorious Saturday Of College Football In America

NCAA Football: Illinois at Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead
Gentlemen, we’ve made it to another great Saturday of football in America.

Despite all the coronavirus issues that we’ve had to deal with this past week, it’s a beautiful Saturday morning and games are on all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Not only are games on all day, but today is the day Wisconsin will end Jim Harbaugh’s career with Michigan.

If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, then I don’t know what the hell will.

 

In terms of tough weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, none have been worse during the college football season than the one we just went through.

That’s simply a fact, and it’s not up for debate. The world of college football went through hell this past week.

 

Now, it’s time to kick back and crack open a few beers on this wonderful Saturday. We made it through hell, gentlemen.

Now, it’s time to party and celebrate. Sure, there are a ton of games canceled, but there are still a ton of games happening. That’s more than enough reason for me to enjoy some cold beers with the boys.

Kick back, hit up your buddies, get your food ready, have your booze on ice and let’s have ourselves a hell of a weekend. After the past week, we deserve it.