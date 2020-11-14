REPORT: The Big 10 Will Allow Teams To Play Other Schools If Games Are Canceled

The Big 10 will reportedly allow teams to play different programs if games are canceled.

According to Heather Dinich, the B1G will allow teams to shift to a matchup against another program if multiple games are canceled by noon Wednesday. For example, if two games are canceled because of coronavirus problems but two of the four teams involved are healthy, then they could play each other. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most interestingly, teams will be allowed to play each other multiple times. If Wisconsin has an opening down the road and so does Illinois, then they could play again.

It’s possible we could see more of the scheduling shuffle we saw today in the @pac12. On Nov. 5, @bigten presidents and chancellors approved a process that allows 2 teams w/o COVID issues that have had games cancelled in the same week to play each other. (more) — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 14, 2020

In the Big Ten, the decision has to be made by noon CT on the Wednesday of that week for a Saturday game. Doesn’t matter if both teams have already played or are scheduled to play later. That’s different from the @SEC which has similar plan but doesn’t allow rematches. (more) — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 14, 2020

I love this decision from the B1G, and it’s one of the very rare good calls the conference has made during the coronavirus pandemic.

If we can get healthy teams with canceled games to play each other, then we 100% have to do it. There’s no reason not to.

Wisconsin is cooked if we have another opponent cancel on us. So, this rule helps us in a major way if something happens down the road.

Of course, we’re all hoping like hell that doesn’t happen.

While I rarely give props to B1G leadership, I have to tip my hat here.