REPORT: The Big 10 Will Allow Teams To Play Other Schools If Games Are Canceled

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Big 10 will reportedly allow teams to play different programs if games are canceled.

According to Heather Dinich, the B1G will allow teams to shift to a matchup against another program if multiple games are canceled by noon Wednesday. For example, if two games are canceled because of coronavirus problems but two of the four teams involved are healthy, then they could play each other. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most interestingly, teams will be allowed to play each other multiple times. If Wisconsin has an opening down the road and so does Illinois, then they could play again.

I love this decision from the B1G, and it’s one of the very rare good calls the conference has made during the coronavirus pandemic.

If we can get healthy teams with canceled games to play each other, then we 100% have to do it. There’s no reason not to.

 

Wisconsin is cooked if we have another opponent cancel on us. So, this rule helps us in a major way if something happens down the road.

Of course, we’re all hoping like hell that doesn’t happen.

While I rarely give props to B1G leadership, I have to tip my hat here.