REPORT: Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Split Up After Being Engaged For More Than 7 Years

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are reportedly no longer together.

According to People, the Hollywood power couple has split up after being engaged for more than seven years. Wilde and Sudeikis got engaged back in 2012. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

A source told People, “The split happened at the beginning of the year. It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Damn, can 2020 chill the hell out? We’re dealing with a global pandemic, we just went through a wild election and one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood is now over.

The bad news just doesn’t stop coming this year. It’s truly out of control.

If a couple like Wilde and Sudeikis can’t make it, then how can any of us find love in this cold world? You have to wonder if love is officially dead.

Also, I had no idea they’d been engaged for seven years at this point. The two of them were truly taking a page right out of “The Office” with Pam and Roy.

Pour one out for Sudeikis and Wilde. Love is officially on the brink!