Save Big On These Dash Cams And Backup Cameras During This Pre-Black Friday Sale

When you’re on the road, sometimes two eyes just aren’t enough. Whether you’re planning a road trip, monitoring a new driver, or simply want to stay safe on your everyday commute, these dash cams can give you serious peace of mind.

GoSafe S37 1080P HD Sony Exmor Sensor Dash Cam – $84.99

With exclusive driver-assist features like stop sign recognition, fatigue warnings, and headlight reminders, staying safe while on the road is easy. Plus, with the camera’s wide 140º field of vision and built-in Sony Exmor sensor, you’ll never miss a thing — you can even record footage to look back on later.

GoSafe S780 Dash Cam with Sony Image Sensor – $169.99

This dual-installation camera can capture everything happening both in front of and behind your car and automatically switches when you go into reverse. And with its 150º ultra-wide angle lens in the front and 180º angle lens in back, you’ll be aware of everything going on around the vehicle. And its built-in G-sensor automatically records footage during a collision.

1080p HD DVR Dash Cam – $21.24

From 110º viewing angles to 1080p resolution recordings in HD, this dash cam is a must-have car accessory. Begin recording the instant you start your car and easily view footage through the camera’s built-in screen or your TV. It even records well in dark conditions, capturing little details like license plate numbers with ease.

Papago GoSafe 366 Dash Cam – $212.49

Designed to capture every detail in the case of a collision, this dash cam is a great tool for any driver. From its HD recordings and large memory bank, you can be sure you’ll catch any funny businesses — it even monitors your car when it’s parked.

Infiniview Lite Digital Rear View Mirror & Dash Cam – $212.49

This 3-in-1 rearview mirror and dashcam serves as a second set of eyes on the road. Travel with confidence thanks to the gadget’s delay-free rearview camera, Sony Starvis and Exmor sensors, and adjustable rear-view lens that clears up blind spots. And thanks to its wide-angle lens, you can catch anything, even license plate numbers.

myGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p Wi-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor – $93.49

Thanks to this dash cam’s 150° wide-angle lens, crystal clear 1296p resolution, and incredible night vision sensor, you can capture just about anything coming your way. And thanks to its two mounting options, you can choose a fit ideal for your specific vehicle and setup.

myGEKOgear Orbit 950 1080p Wi-Fi & GPS Dash Cam – $127.49

Not only does this camera record footage in incredibly clear 1080p full high definition, but it can also log your speed and location thanks to its built-in GPS system. You’ll also drive safer with lane-departure and front collision warning systems and can access footage easily with its accompanying app.

PAPAGO! GoSafe S20G Sony Sensor Night Vision GPS Dashcam – $118.99

This high-performance 1080p dash cam boasts great driver’s assist features, a Sony Exmor sensor perfect for darker nights, GPS capabilities, and a 130-degree view of the road. And you can easily control and view everything on the attached 2.70inch LCD screen.

myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam – $42.49

Not only can this dash cam capture more lanes on the road thanks to its 120° viewing angle, it shows footage in incredible clarity, no matter how dark or light it is outside. Plus, thanks to its G-sensor, it locks onto the emergency files if any kind of collision is detected.

Car Dash Cam with Wi-Fi & App – $38.24

Whether it’s gorgeous views or noteworthy traffic incidents, this dash cam doesn’t miss a thing. Promising wider views with 360° rotation and a 170° wide-angle lens, you can capture everything on the road, no matter the light conditions. It even comes with a G-sensor that saves important footage during collisions and connects right to your phone with built-in Wi-Fi.

Safe Drive Dual Camera Car Dash Cam with Large Screen – $42.49

While this camera’s capable of capturing everything happening on the road you’re traveling on, it also captures all the fun going on inside of the car! Great for long road trips or particularly memorable drives, this camera comes equipped with digital zoom, motion detection, cycle recording, wide dynamic range, LED light, and more. And you can even play back video on its 4-inch IPS display right in the car.

Rexing® V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam – $143.65

Boasting high ratings on Amazon, this dash cam features detailed recordings of both the exterior and interior of the car, an internal GPS logger, built-in Wi-Fi, IR night vision and extreme temperature compatibility. Plus, it comes with all the advanced driver assistance goodies you’d hope for from a dash cam of this caliber.

Car & Driver Dash Cam – $25.49

Fromt ultra-clear video recordings to its handy wide angle lens, this dash cam makes you feel incredibly protected behind the wheel. It also features tons of video storage and loop recording that automatically cancels out your oldest footage. And its included mount makes installation a total breeze.

BlackBOX 1080p HD Dual Lens Dash Cam – $38.24

Catching whatever’s happening in front of and behind your vehicle, this thing captures everything with ease. It has everything you’d want in a high-tech dash cam, including a parking assist monitor, motion detection, a 170° angle lens, wide dynamic range technology, night vision effects, and more.

FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera – $144.49

From its dual-view 1080p HD camera to its live-streaming capabilities (thanks to the accompanying app), this dash cam is great to have on the road. And the fact that it’s completely solar-powered and wireless makes it incredibly easy to use. It even has a QuickLaunch that lets you use it hands-free!

