‘Blueberry Pancakes To Celebrate Blue States’: Trolls Hijack Million MAGA March Hashtag With Pancakes

Internet trolls hijacked the hashtag created by supporters of President Donald Trump marching in Washington D.C. Saturday in protest of the election results that showed former Vice President Joe Biden winning.

The trolls, many of which were K-pop fans, posted photos of pancakes with the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch, the same one used by those marching in the so-called “Million MAGA, Stop the Steal” march, according to The Wrap. The march was organized by several right-wing groups, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who wanted to show their support for President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Trump Drives By ‘Million MAGA March’ In Downtown DC As Protests Remain Peaceful)

“There’s nothing that flips better than a pancake — except ya know…maybe Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin #MillionMAGAMarch,” one user tweeted with two photos of pancakes.

Another user tweeted: “Blueberry pancakes to celebrate blue states #MillionMAGAMarch.”

For the #MillionMAGAMarch people, I present you with banana nut pancakes, because your are both bananas & nuts. You’re welcome! #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/vkkdeNGpGP — ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ Justice Johnson╤ (@ACJJustice) November 14, 2020

There ain’t no need to go outside

Ain’t no need, ain’t no need

Making banana pancakes ????????#MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/TQBTT3KJQw — Larisa Mănescu (@LarisaManescu) November 14, 2020

The march, which grew in size over the course of the morning and afternoon, came one week after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election by several media organizations including Fox News and The Associated Press. On Friday, NBC News projected Biden to have won the election by a margin of 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump hasn’t conceded the election yet while his campaign continues to file lawsuits in several battleground states. In the almost two weeks since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has floated several conspiracy theories on Twitter about the election being rigged in favor of Biden.

The president, meanwhile, made a brief appearance at Saturday’s march as he promised on Friday.

President Trump drives by his supporters at the “Million MAGA March” in Washington D.C.

pic.twitter.com/4raCHtl0wB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2020

