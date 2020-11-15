Alabama Ranks Number 1 In The Week 11 AP College Football Poll

Alabama is still at the top of the college football world.

The week 11 AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and there was very little movement due to so many games being canceled.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M are all still locked into the top five spots.

Obviously, we’re not going to have a ton of movement when an entire slate of games get knocked out because of coronavirus.

The only top five team that even played this weekend was Notre Dame, and they made quick work of Boston College.

Outside of that, everyone was sidelined.

Wisconsin somehow ranks only 10th, which is simply mind-boggling to me. We just walked into Ann Arbor and boat raced the Wolverines right off of the field.

How the hell are we only 10th? I understand we’ve only played a total of two games, but that’s just downright insulting.

