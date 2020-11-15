Arizona Beats Buffalo On A Hail Mary Pass To DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an insane 32-30 win Sunday over the Buffalo Bills.

In the closing moments of the game, Kyler Murray heaved an absolute bomb to the end zone, and DeAndre Hopkins hauled it in as he was blanketed by defenders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane ending below.

Folks, that’s the best ending we’ve seen in the NFL so far this season, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.

That Hail Mary was one of the most insane plays that I’ve ever seen. The defense was all over Hopkins, and it didn’t matter.

I think it’s safe to say we won’t see something like this for a long time. Hopkins is a freak of nature, and Kyler’s athleticism to buy time is unreal.

Major props to Murray and Hopkins for giving us one of the most electric endings in a very long time!