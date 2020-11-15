College GameDay Is Headed To Norman For Oklahoma Vs. Oklahoma State

College GameDay is headed to Norman this upcoming Saturday for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State.

ESPN’s popular college football event announced late Saturday night that it is headed to the matchup between the Cowboys and Sooners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t really love this call at all by GameDay. In a normal year, the Sooners vs. the Cowboys would be a pretty big deal.

However, both squads have pretty much already been knocked out of playoff contention, and the Sooners are having a very disappointing year.

Plus, there are some great matchups in the Big 10 that would be better for GameDay. We have Wisconsin vs. Northwestern and Indiana vs. Ohio State.

Both of those games are going to have way bigger ramifications on the playoff race than Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State.

That might be tough for fans of the program to hear, but it’s 100% true.

For those of you interested, you can catch the Sooners vs. the Cowboys at 7:30 EST on ABC.