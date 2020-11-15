Detroit Lions Barely Beat The Washington Football Team 30-27

The Detroit Lions squeaked out a 30-27 win over Washington.

In the closing seconds of the action, the Lions and Matt Prater hit a long field goal to wrap things up and improve to 4-5, which I’m honestly not even pumped about. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At this point, all winning does is delay the inevitable. There are major changes coming to this organization, and Matt Patricia needs to be fired.

If we continue to hover just under .500, then that won’t happen as soon as I want it. That’s the reality of the situation.

If losing a few more games means that we can fire Patricia sooner than later, then I’m all for it. That’s where I’m at right now with this team.

I’m so sick and tired of the Lions that I’m willing to stomach a few more losses if it means we can get rid of Patricia.

What a sad state of affairs.

A win is a win, but we need to start firing people.