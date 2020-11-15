Trump Admits Biden ‘Won’ The Election

President Donald Trump suggested that President-elect Joe Biden “won” the 2020 election in a Sunday morning tweet that also contended that “the election was rigged.”

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

The Associated Press and Fox News were the first to call the election for Biden last Saturday after mail-in ballots narrowly gave the edge to the former vice president in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Biden later also won Georgia by a narrow margin. The electoral college projections currently stand at 306 for Biden versus 232 for Trump.

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states alleging voting irregularities, but has yet to see a significant win in the courts that would suggest any of the results could be overturned. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Promised Not To Declare Victory Until Election Is ‘Independently Certified’)

Although he signaled last week that he may be open to a 2024 presidential run, Trump has so far refused to publicly acknowledge that he lost the election to Biden.

In a follow-up tweet Sunday, Trump stressed that he “concedes nothing.”

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

