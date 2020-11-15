Eric Garcetti On COVID Spike: ‘Cancel Those Vacation Plans’ And ‘Get A Chicken Instead Of A Turkey’

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suggested that Los Angeles residents should cancel their vacation plans and perhaps “get a chicken instead of a turkey” to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Speaking with CNN reporter Paul Vercammen at a Los Angeles testing center during a Saturday afternoon appearance on “CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera,” Garcetti called the fact that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized for breaking his own coronavirus restrictions at a dinner party a “tough, tough moment.”

“We miss each other,” he said. “We want to spend time with folks that we care about. There are a lot of moments where we all are human. We got to let people be human but we can’t slip … We can’t let down our guard, doesn’t matter who we are.”

WATCH:

Responding to a question from Vercammen about the possibility of another lockdown, Garcetti suggested it’s “not about whether a store is open or not.”

“It’s about your and my behavior,” he said. “It’s really getting people to realize cancel those vacation plans right now. Do not sneak in other households for Thanksgiving. Get a chicken instead of a turkey or a small turkey … Don’t share your air and don’t do stupid things. We all now are smart.” (RELATED: Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Los Angeles reported 3,684 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, while California broke the 10,000 case mark Friday for the first time since August 14 as part of a sharp November spike.