Graham Mertz Talks About Dominating Michigan After Not Playing For Several Weeks

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was very excited after dismantling Michigan 49-11 Saturday night.

RAPID REACTION: I told everyone Wisconsin would kill Michigan and end Jim Harbaugh’s career. They laughed. Nobody is laughing anymore. pic.twitter.com/3Oyoh1yZ7C — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2020

Mertz and the Badgers hadn’t played since October 23 because of a coronavirus outbreak within the team, but that didn’t stop them from absolutely destroying Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the game, Mertz spoke with Holly Rowe about getting back on the field after 22 days between games, and talked about how the team just had to “stay ready.”

You can watch the interview below.

Graham Mertz ⁦@BadgerFootball⁩ QB successful return! Here he is postgame pic.twitter.com/qyQrUmH5Tv — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 15, 2020

That’s my quarterback, folks. That’s the man now tasked with leading the Wisconsin Badgers, and he’s doing a damn good job.

I couldn’t be prouder of this team. We hadn’t played since October 23 going into Saturday night against the Wolverines!

Yet, it made no difference in the end. We showed up and showed out, and beat the living hell out Jim Harbaugh. He broke his spirit and soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Now, it’s time to keep things rolling Saturday against Northwestern. Let’s get the job done!