Tropical Storm Iota Becomes 13th Hurricane In 2020 Season

Tropical storm Iota became the 13th hurricane in the 2020 season, the National Hurricane Center tweeted Sunday.

“Hurricane #Iota Advisory7A: Reconnaissance Aircraft Finds Iota Has Strengthened Into The Thirteenth Hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted. (RELATED: National Hurricane Center Predicts 30th Named Tropical Storm This Year In Atlantic)

Iota is predicted to become a Category 4 hurricane on Monday and hit either northeast Nicaragua or eastern Honduras, the National Hurricane Center tweeted Sunday afternoon. Tropical-storm conditions are expected to hit areas in Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday. Sunday is the “last guaranteed day to prepare for #Hurricane #Iota,” the National Hurricane Center said in another tweet.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the Hurricane Warning areas,” the National Hurricane Center continued.

The storm was predicted to become a hurricane as it approached Central America, according to a Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Possible severe weather is expected to hit certain areas of Nicaragua and Honduras Sunday night.

Columbian island Providencia and certain areas of Nicaragua and Honduras received a hurricane warning and the island of San Andres received a hurricane watch, according to a Sunday public advisory.

“Through Wednesday morning, heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression Thirty-One may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Haiti, Jamaica and Central America,” according to the advisory.

“Flooding and landslides from heavy rainfall could be significant across Central America given recovery efforts underway after Hurricane Eta,” the advisory continued.

Hurricane Eta, a category 4 hurricane from last week, left Mexico and Central America trying to recover while Iota threatens to inflict additional damage, The New York Post reported. Eta resulted in least 120 casualties and many others to go missing.

Tropical Cyclone Theta has weakened to “a Remnant Low,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted.

