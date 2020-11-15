Ron Klain: Expect To See Joe Biden Campaigning In Georgia Ahead Of Senate Runoff Elections

Ron Klain, President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, said Sunday that he expects Biden to campaign in Georgia ahead of the state’s two Senate runoff elections.

Georgia’s two Senate seats are both headed to a runoff, currently scheduled for January 5, 2021. Incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face off against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. (RELATED: Spending In Georgia Senate Runoffs Could Break Records)

“It’s obviously important to win those seats in Georgia, not necessarily just because of Joe Biden’s agenda or whatever, but I think we have better senators in Washington,” Klain told “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd. “We will get a better output in Washington and more people that support the kind of things Joe Biden supports, better government, better whatever.”

“We’re going to work hard to help win those Senate seats in Georgia. I think you’ll see the president-elect campaign down there as we get closer to Election Day,” he continued. “We’re going to put people, money, resources down there to help our two good candidates win. I’m very hopeful we can win those seats.”

WATCH:

Earlier in the interview, Klain had confirmed that though Biden has been having conversations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about extending coronavirus relief, he has not yet spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“He’s not spoken with Senator McConnell about anything yet. We’re hoping Senator McConnell will accept the reality that it’s just reality,” Klain stated. “Joe Biden won this election. Kamala Harris won this election. I think it’s time for leaders in both parties to get to business of this transition, to get to business of working together to start to plan out a legislative agenda for next year.”