Kevin McCarthy: Republicans May ‘Run The Floor’ In The House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that Republicans may “run the floor” in the House of Representatives because of slimmer margins and Democratic Party infighting.

The 2020 election cycle has seen Republicans go from 197 House seats to 209 and counting, with five races currently undecided. McCarthy told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro during a Saturday night “Justice with Jeanine” segment that the slimmer margins for Democrats could have ramifications beyond simply whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi keeps her post.

“We’ll have leadership races next week, and you’ll hear that she’ll win the leadership race,” McCarthy said of Pelosi. “But that does not make her speaker. You have to have 218 votes on the floor. Last Congress, 15 Democrats voted against her. Ten of those Democrats are coming back to Congress. If 10 Democrats vote against her, she will not be speaker.”

The California congressman went on to cite Democratic infighting between progressives and moderates, as well as the “stronger” ideas put forward by Republicans, as factors that could help his party “run the floor” even in the minority.

“So you know what could happen? [Pelosi] could lose as speaker,” he said. “But if she wins as speaker you have AOC and the progressive socialists actually grow. They are fighting among themselves, tweeting at one another, pictures staring at one another, saying it’s a dumpster fire, screaming on their conference calls.” (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Is Hopeful Republicans Will Win Back The House In 2022)

“I believe at the end of the day the Republicans will run the floor because it’ll be our ideas that are stronger,” McCarthy concluded. “The American public have rejected defunding the police, dismantling America. We believe we can rebuild and restore the American way.”