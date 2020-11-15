Editorial

REPORT: South Carolina Fires Football Coach Will Muschamp

Oct 17, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp disputes a call against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

South Carolina has reportedly fired head football coach Will Muschamp.

According to multiple reports, Muschamp was fired late Sunday night. The move comes after a Saturday loss to Ole Miss and years of disappointment in Columbia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For what it’s worth, we had a sign this was coming a couple hours ago when his Twitter bio didn’t contain any reference to the Gamecocks.

I’ve had multiple people hit me up in the past couple hours, and they all wanted Muschamp gone. They’d had enough.

Personally, I think Muschamp is a very entertaining guy, and he’s a solid recruiter. He brought a lot of talent to Columbia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb)

The problem is that he simply didn’t do anything with the resources and assets on the table. The Gamecocks were never competitive under his leadership.

In the world of college football, you don’t last long when that’s the case.

The good news for Muschamp is that I’m 100% sure he’ll have a new job soon. It might not be in the P5, but he’ll certainly have offers.