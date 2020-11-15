REPORT: South Carolina Fires Football Coach Will Muschamp

South Carolina has reportedly fired head football coach Will Muschamp.

According to multiple reports, Muschamp was fired late Sunday night. The move comes after a Saturday loss to Ole Miss and years of disappointment in Columbia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: #SouthCarolina has parted ways with Will Muschamp, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 16, 2020

Breaking: Will Muschamp has been relieved from his head coaching duties at the University of South Carolina, a source tells me. Mike Bobo will be the team’s interim head coach @wachfox https://t.co/2uDzHN1crD — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 16, 2020

Can confirm that Will Mushchamp is out as coach at South Carolina. Source tells @YahooSports that Mike Bobo is expected to be the interim coach. The buyout for Muschamp is more than $13 million. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 16, 2020

For what it’s worth, we had a sign this was coming a couple hours ago when his Twitter bio didn’t contain any reference to the Gamecocks.

I’ve had multiple people hit me up in the past couple hours, and they all wanted Muschamp gone. They’d had enough.

Personally, I think Muschamp is a very entertaining guy, and he’s a solid recruiter. He brought a lot of talent to Columbia.

The problem is that he simply didn’t do anything with the resources and assets on the table. The Gamecocks were never competitive under his leadership.

In the world of college football, you don’t last long when that’s the case.

The good news for Muschamp is that I’m 100% sure he’ll have a new job soon. It might not be in the P5, but he’ll certainly have offers.