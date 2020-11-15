The Heisman Trophy Ceremony Will Be Held Virtually January 5

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN, the ceremony for the best player in college football has been pushed back to January 5 and will be virtual.

The finalists will be announced December 24. Generally speaking, the Heisman ceremony is in earlier December before bowl games get underway.

While I don’t think anyone wanted the ceremony to be virtual, I think we can all understand why the call was made.

The last thing any coach wants is for his best player to be flying up to New York and going out on the town with games still to be played.

That’s a recipe for disaster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

Now, that’s no longer a concern because the entire event will be held over the internet instead of in-person as we’re used to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

You can catch the Heisman ceremony January 5 on ESPN. Let us know in the comments who you think will win!