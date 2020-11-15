Unfit To Print Episode 76: Dems Cry For Unity While Threatening Trump Supporters

Joe Biden’s supporters are telling everyone it’s time to “unite” and “heal” after the election but really they want to stomp on and silence Trump supporters.

CNN’s Jake Tapper implicitly threatened that pro-Trump people better concede the election already or they may not find a job in the future, while other left-wing activists started the “Trump Accountability Project” to make lists of people who dare to support the president.

It’s become quite obvious that the “unity” the Democrats actually want is unity of thought. As Amber Athey explains in this episode, they will accuse Trump supporters of being divisive merely by holding different political opinions from them.

LISTEN:

LISTEN:

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and check out past episodes of the podcast:

Unfit To Print Episode 75: Voter Fraud And The Legal Battle Over The 2020 Election

Unfit To Print Episode 74: Media Ignores Tucker’s Explosive Bobulinski Interview

Unfit To Print Episode 73: Trump Outmatches ’60 Minutes,’ Lesley Stahl Cries Victim

If you like Unfit to Print, then check out Amber’s work over at The Spectator. You can get 10 percent off a subscription right now by clicking HERE and then entering the discount code AMBER.