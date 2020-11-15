Urban Meyer Gives A Powerful Speech About Fixing A Football Team’s Problems

Urban Meyer had some powerful words Saturday about addressing problems within a football program.

The legendary three-time national champion talked about how so many people rush to say players and coaches are simply bad at what they do.

Instead of rushing to judgement, Meyer explained how you have to address trust, responsibility and get to the root of the issue when things aren’t going well.

Watch his powerful comments below.

That’s honestly one of the best football segments that I’ve seen in a very long time. It really is, and it goes to show how smart Meyer is.

He didn’t win three national titles with Ohio State and Florida by accident. He dominated everywhere he coaches because he knows what he’s doing.

You can point fingers, deny responsibility and run from the issues plaguing you or you can address them head on.

If you don’t choose to do the latter option, then you’re simply setting yourself up for failure.

More people need to have Meyer’s mentality and listen to his words. The man knows what he’s talking about.